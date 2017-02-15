Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ROADWORKS are planned for one of Brighouse’s busiest main roads.

Huddersfield Road will be closed to through traffic for two weeks - but luckily for commuters it will be overnight.

Calderdale Council says it will close Huddersfield Road between Aire Street, near to the railway station, and The Calder pub opposite Sainsbury’s, between 10pm and 5.30am Monday to Friday from Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 23.

Calderdale has issued an advice notice which says: “Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times, but through traffic will be diverted via Bradley Bar, Cooper Bridge and the M62 junction 25.”

Calderdale says it is carrying out essential carriageway resurfacing to 430m of road.

They say it will be impossible to park on Huddersfield Road within the road closure, but vehicular access for residents and businesses in the area will be maintained.

But they warn residents and businesses in the Aire Street, Lord’s Lane, Railway Street, Birds Royd Lane, Gooder Lane, Cliffe Road and Millroyd Mill apartments area that they may face delays accessing their properties as access may be in one direction.

Calderdale says it would be “impractical” to do the works during the day as it required a road closure.