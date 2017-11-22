Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested after ignoring a police ban on contacting his on-off partner complained to magistrates: “I love her so much.”

Steven Overment, of Taylor Hill Road in Taylor Hill, was charged with assaulting her.

He was bailed by police until his first court hearing in January with conditions not to contact her or go to her home.

But the 32-year-old used Snapchat to contact her over a two day period.

He also called and texted her and was arrested, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that while the messages were not threatening, he apologised and tried to make sense of what had gone wrong between them.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that his client initially made contact because he wanted his mobile phone back.

He explained: “One thing led to another and he’s gone onto social media and communicated with her.

“He wanted to say sorry, which he has done, and accepts the breach.

“He’s mindful that if he contacts her again and is dealt with by a different prosecutor and a different bench he might be remanded in custody.”

Magistrates released Overment on the same conditions as previously.

This prompted him to question: “If she makes contact with me am I allowed to speak to her? I love her so much.”

Unsurprisingly, their response to his request was “no.”