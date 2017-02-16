Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield hunks are wanted to entertain women on hen dos.

Adonis Cabaret Show, which supplies scantily clad, muscular men is looking for ‘butlers with bums.’

The company is looking for attractive guys, aged 23 to 40, to mingle with guests, play party games and serve drinks and canapes.

The ‘butlers’ will be required to wear a signature attire, including an apron showing the bum, collar, cuffs and a bow tie.

There are also opportunities for life drawing models.

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and former butler, Dan Harley, said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage has taken a toll on specific areas.

“We would definitely like to see more gym enthusiasts and fitness fads getting involved with butlering and life drawing.”

To apply you need to be in good shape and have an outgoing personality.

Dan said: “We can offer training for the right candidates to become butlers and life drawing models, you just have to have an outgoing personality and be well groomed.”

More details can be found at: www.butlerswithbums.com/recruitment-training and www.adonisunzipped.co.uk/register .