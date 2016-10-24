Login Register
Butterley Spillway's £5m safety work on track

Team at Yorkshire Water hoping for a mild winter

Work on Butterley Spillway, Marsden.

Work to the historic Butterley Spillway is on track.

And the team at Yorkshire Water are hoping for a mild winter so the £5m safety works remain on schedule.

Yorkshire Water are replacing the spillway at Marsden’s Butterley Reservoir.

The spillway controls the flow of water from Butterley, ensuring it does not overtop, damage or erode the embankment and cause flooding.

Yorkshire Water are carrying out safety repairs with contractors Mott MacDonald Bentley.

They are raising the spillway walls and replacing the steep section with a straight slope to ensure flood waters are contained within the channel.

Work on Butterley Spillway, Marsden.

Lee Laherty, Yorkshire Water Project Manager, said: “Our work at Butterley Reservoir is progressing very well and our partners Mott MacDonald Bentley are on schedule to have the project completed by the end of next year.

“There is still a lot of concrete to pour and the speed by which we proceed very much depends on weather conditions and the winter we encounter.

“So far, the crest of the dam has been raised and reinstated, two third’s of the upper spillway has been poured with concrete and the right hand side upper spillway wall has been raised.

Work on Butterley Spillway, Marsden.

“The lower spillway is under construction with the left hand side due for completion before Christmas.

“The remaining third of the upper spillway, the right hand side of the lower spillway and the walls will be complete by the Spring. Following this extensive drainage works, reinstatement and fencing will be undertaken.”

The Spillway, designed by Thomas Hawksley and completed in 1906, was at the centre of a battle to save it from concrete.

Work on Butterley Spillway, Marsden.

Residents and a campaign group fought to save the Grade II listed Victorian reservoir overflow and case reached the High Court which ruled Yorkshire Water’s plan could go ahead.

The engineering project will take until the end of 2017 to complete and footpaths around the reservoir need to be temporarily diverted so the work can be carried out safely.

