Everyone knows a Carol and a Dean – but those names are now critically endangered.

Website BabyCentre has compiled a list of 36 once common names which are yet to feature on this year’s births register.

BabyCentre has collected data from three million British mums who use the online resource, the Birmingham Mail reports.

And you’ll be surprised by the results.

Sharon, Leonard and Carol are all absent from the database.

And other boys names widely-used once upon a time – like Dean and Derek – are also absent.

Similarly, there is not a lot of love for Geoffrey or Neville.

And, somewhat surprisingly given the high-profile nature of Rooney, the name Wayne hasn’t cropped up either.

Cecil, Duncan, Horace and Malcolm are becoming less and less common too.

And for girls names like Angela, Debra, Diane and Elaine have suffered a decline in popularity.

Paula also features among those that could soon become extinct.

Joanne, Sally, Sharon and Wendy are swiftly disappearing, too.

A couple made headlines last year in Britain when they named their baby Gary in a bid to ‘stop the name from going extinct.’

One couple decided to give their newborn son the traditional name amid a culture of bizarre monikers which has seen names like Loki and Thor overtake Gary in the popularity stakes.