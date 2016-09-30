Rock Choir performing at Macmillan Coffee Morning at Energie Fitness, New Street, Huddersfield.

The kettle was on and the cakes were waiting for hundreds across Huddersfield on Friday.

Homes and businesses across town took part in the 26th annual Macmillan Coffee Morning, with a slice of rock and roll even featuring at one.

The nationwide event helps raise cash for care for cancer patients while getting communities together over a brew and a slice of amateur bakers’ best Victoria sponge.

Among those hosting the event were Holmfirth Library, Holmfirth Masonic Hall and Huddersfield Town’s The Zone, who had their own Bake Off-style competition.

Michelle and Steve Sandford, Marjorie and Ashley Craven, Maggie and Andy Lowe, Glenn Evans and Nigel Wears at Macmillan Coffee Morning at Holmfirth Masonic Hall

Energie Ladies Health Centre in Huddersfield centre meanwhile hosted a coffee morning with a quirky twist.

Vanilla sponge was served with a side of vocals as Huddersfield Rock Choir serenaded the 120 people who came along.

The choir sang tunes such as Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now and Clean Bandit smash hit No Place I’d Rather Be - see them singing the hit below!

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Staff member Carmel Dungan said: “They were fantastic and definitely an unusual accompaniment!

“We’ve had cakes coming out of our ears thanks to members and friends bringing them along.

Play Leader Paula Shaw with Lisa Hewitt, Kirsty Sayles and 16 month old Hailey, Amanda Hare and two year old Beatrice and Steve Blackburn at Macmillan Coffee Morning at The Zone, Leeds Road

“Everyone enjoyed the singing, their rendition on No Place I’d Rather Be was beautiful.”

Also taking their cake seriously was Huddersfied Community Trust’s The Zone near Leeds Road, where cakes and bakes to merit a Paul Hollywood handshake were judged by professional chef Steve Blackburn.

The winner was a delicious chocolate and cherry cake with a generous public managing to raise nearly £200.

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Holmfirth Tourist Information Centre - Organiser Sue Rhodes (front).

Others taking part in the mammoth fundraiser included many local schools such as Lindley Juniors, Helme School, Castle Hill at Newsome, Netherton Infants & Juniors and Castle Hall in Mirfield.