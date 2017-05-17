Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Businesses in Calderdale are being warned following a crackdown on fly-tipping in the borough.

Nearly 10,000 businesses have been contacted by Calderdale Council to inform them of their duty to dispose of such waste correctly.

Environmental Health Officers will also be visiting business premises at random to make spot checks of records to help people comply.

The council dealt with 3,000 cases of fly-tipping in the last year. Many of these instances were found to consist of commercial waste.

To ensure that waste is being disposed of correctly, owners of businesses need to know where their waste goes and be able to prove how it was dealt with.

All businesses must have an individual business or commercial waste contract or documentation to show how their waste and recycling is managed.

Calderdale’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Clr Barry Collins, said: “It’s so important that businesses know the rules when it comes to disposing of waste. Having a reputable waste contractor is vital, giving the business the peace of mind that their waste is being disposed of properly, to avoid being prosecuted for fly-tipping offences. Some businesses, particularly smaller ones, may not be aware of these rules,”