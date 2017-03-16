Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of major projects across Calderdale look set to benefit following a £67.5m funding boost for the region.

The government announced in January an extra £67.5m for the Leeds City Region. It means the region will have received more than £1.1bn of Growth Deal investment since 2014, creating more than 19,600 jobs over the next five years.

Calderdale will get a share of a £10m fund to further the develop the Clifton Enterprise Zone, close to the M62. Calderdale Council is already working to create a “regionally significant” business park for Calderdale’s growing firms and new businesses from outside the region.

The Growth Deal will also enable small and medium-sized firms to continue to access grants to support new jobs, business growth and exports whilst the Business Expansion Fund will provide support for companies seeking to expand.

Clr Barry Collins, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said the deal offered “some real opportunities” for Calderdale to deliver on its priority to grow the economy and build on major investments in infrastructure.

He said: “The Growth Deal investment will now fund further large scale projects which will bring major benefits to our local towns, protect our communities and businesses and help our local economy to flourish.”