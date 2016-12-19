Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeowners hit by last year’s Boxing Day floods have been urged to apply for grants for flood protection work.

Calderdale Council has already received more than 1,100 applications from property owners looking to better safeguard their homes following the devastating floods – with almost £3m paid out so far.

Now the council wants four volunteer homeowners to apply for the additional grant funding to make their properties as resilient as possible against future flood risk – and then help promote the work to other residents. The work will help to make their homes quicker, easier and cheaper to clean, dry out and repair if they are affected again.

In return, they must agree to hold future public open days to talk about and showcase the flood resilience work that has been carried out in their homes. They will feature as case studies in future marketing and promotional activity in the press, social media and on the council’s website.

The selected homeowners will be able to benefit from the £5,000 Repair and Renewal grant, the £1,000 Community Foundation grant and a further £10,000 grant per home from the Council’s £3m programme for flood prevention and resilience work.

Homeowners interested in applying can contact Richard Armitage on 01422 392474.