Calderdale celebrates its Rio heroes with homecoming event

Calderdale’s Rio heroes were celebrated tonight at a free homecoming event at the Shay Stadium in Halifax.

Halifax’s own Hannah Cockcroft, and Mytholmroyd-based Steve Bate attended the event, along with Steve’s tandem cycling partner, Adam Duggleby.

‘Hurricane’ Hannah surpassed her amazing medal total from the London 2012 games, by winning three gold medals, in the 100 metres T34, the 400 metres T34, and the 800 metres T34.

The event also celebrated the achievements of other Calderdale athletes, Karen Darke, who won gold in the women’s cycling road time trial H1- 3 and Harry Brown, who won bronze in the wheelchair basketball team.

VIDEO: Tandem cyclists Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby

Karen and Harry were unable to attend due to other commitments, but members of their family were there on their behalf, with Harry’s brother Jack and Karen’s mum and dad attending.

The event was hosted by comedian Pete Emmett.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Clr Howard Blagbrough, said: “It’s a real honour to welcome our athletes back to Calderdale, and I’m privileged to be able to celebrate their achievements at this wonderful event.”