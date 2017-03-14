Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Calderdale company has paid for three specialist helmets to help air ambulance crew fly in the dark.

The helmets which allow aircrew to wear night vision goggles were donated by Caravan Guard and Leisuredays after raising £6,000 for them.

The Halifax-based firm, who sell insurance for caravans and motorhomes, bought three of the helmets for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity it strongly supports.

Bosses also pledge £2 donations to the charity from every policy sold,

Director Laura Wilby said: “We’re thrilled to play our part in helping the charity with its life-saving service across Yorkshire.

“We know the helmets will make a real difference to their medical team and residents and visitors to Yorkshire.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance currently rely on £12,000 a day to keep its helicopters flying and attend more than 1,000 incidents a year.

Kerry Garner, regional fundraising manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “Caravan Guard and Leisuredays have been great supporters of the YAA for a number of years now and we’re very grateful for their generous support.

“The helmets are an extremely vital piece of kit that our paramedics and pilots wear on every mission and Caravan Guard and Leisuredays have generously helped provide these for us – we would like to thank them sincerely.”