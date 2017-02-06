Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Council is on track to substantially reduce CO2 emissions from buildings, public lighting and its vehicles.

The authority is closing some town centre offices, improving energy efficiency in others and encouraging staff to use public transport rather than their own vehicles whilst on council business.

Energy efficiency will be coordinated by an energy service company, which will look at 14 council buildings prioritising those with the highest energy outgoings. The cost of engaging it will covered by reductions to bills.

Five years after the council made a commitment to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% by 2020 it has identified 38% of the required cuts. By 2015/16 it had made reductions totalling 2,653 tonnes, or 12% of its target.

The overall financial saving could be more than £1 million.

The council’s work to reduce its CO2 emissions supports the Calderdale Energy Future plan, which aims for the same 40% cut in CO2 throughout the district by 2020. This plan was endorsed by a range of businesses and organisations across Calderdale including Friends of the Earth, Nestle, Calderdale College and the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The authority is now considering what programme of works will be needed to deliver the longer term target of 80% CO2 emission reduction by 2050.