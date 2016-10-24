Login Register
Calderdale Council say 'don't feed the pigeons!'

Calderdale Council's request during a week of action to keep the streets clean

Mary Poppins would be outraged.

A council is aiming to keep the streets clean by asking people not to feed the birds.

Calderdale Council is carrying out a week of action in Halifax town centre in a bid to make it “safer, cleaner, greener”.

Clr Bob Metcalfe donned a high-vis jacket and took to the streets to ask people not to feed pigeons as part of the proactive week.

The authority said: “Every day, the Council do a wide range of jobs you may not always be aware of. The aim of the week of action is to make a real difference in Halifax... highlighting some of the jobs the Council and our partners in the Fire Service and the Police do every day”.

Activities include problem parking, food inspections, litter picking, removing chewing gum, jet washing, plus focusing on recycling and pest control.

Further proactive weeks are planned for other towns and villages in Calderdale.

