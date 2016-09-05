Login Register
Calderdale Council set to ban smoking outside public buildings

Smoking shelters could be removed as part of bid to encourage smokers to quit

Smoking outside council buildings in Calderdale could soon be banned.

Calderdale Council wants to encourage people to stop smoking and plans to back the Breathe 2025 campaign aimed at inspiring a smoke-free generation where smoking isn’t seen as the norm.

On Monday, September 12 the council’s Cabinet will be asked to support recommendations from the Adults, Health and Social Care Scrutiny Panel.

This would mean banning smoking in the grounds of council buildings and outside building entrances by January 2017 and removing smoking shelters from outside all council buildings.

Similar recommendations have also been made to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust about their buildings.

Panel chairman Clr Marilyn Greenwood said: “As we all know smoking causes so many health problems and this is the most important reason for continuing to do as much as we can to help people kick the habit.

“A ban on smoking outside council and NHS buildings is one way that we can set a positive example. This would go alongside our work to encourage and support smokers to think about giving up.

File photo of a man lighting a cigarette
File photo of a man lighting a cigarette

“It also makes financial sense. A couple who each smoke 10 cigarettes a day spend over £3,000 per year, so quitting means more money for things like family holidays, home improvements or a car.”

Recent figures from Public Health England show that Calderdale has a better than average quit rate and the council recently made all council-owned children’s playgrounds smoke-free.

Help to quit is available at http://calderdale.yorkshiresmokefree.nhs.uk .

