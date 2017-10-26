Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale Council has thanked communities for their help after Storm Brian flooded parts of the borough over the weekend.

Torrential downpours on Saturday led to flooding across the Upper and Lower Calder Valleys.

The Environment Agency issued 14 flood warnings that evening and a number of localised surface flooding problems occurred.

And just like after the devastating floods of Boxing Day 2015, the community pulled together to help keep others safe and clean up affected areas.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Clr Tim Swift, the council’s leader, said: “We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who gave their all to help people affected by the surface flooding.

“As always, our amazing communities pulled together and worked tirelessly to support each other. Dozens of volunteers, flood wardens, flood group members, residents and businesses made an immense contribution to the work of the council and other organisations.”

Flood wardens – the Environment Agency’s ‘eyes and ears’ on the ground – and other volunteers joined council and partner staff in the Operation Calderdale 2017 training exercise last Friday. This gave them the opportunity to rehearse the action they would take in the event of a flood.

The exercise helped to prepare teams for the surface flooding the next day and the wardens reported feeling more confident after the training and ready to take on more tasks during a flood.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

With predictions of more major storms to come this autumn and winter, the council wants to add to the team of volunteers who could help communities before, during and after a flood or similar event.

Volunteering could involve helping out at one of the Council’s six community support hubs or volunteering to be a local flood warden. The community support hubs are based in Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge, Elland and Brighouse.

To join the team, email john.beacroft-mitchell@calderdale.gov.uk.

To become an Environment Agency flood warden, email yorkshiresw.fim@environment-agency.gov.uk.