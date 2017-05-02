Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Calderdale councillor is challenging to be Calder Valley’s MP.

Josh Fenton-Glynn is standing as Labour’s candidate for the second time.

Clr Fenton-Glynn took on current MP Craig Whittaker at the 2015 General Election, coming more than 4,400 votes behind him in second place.

But the result was reportedly one of the biggest swings against an incumbent Conservative in the country, reducing the sitting MP’s majority by over 2,000 votes.

Clr Fenton-Glynn, who lives in Hebden Bridge, represents the Calder ward and works for a charity, said: “This election is an important chance for Calder Valley to choose between me – someone who will fight the corner of our constituency – or our current MP who voted against increased investment in flood defences just weeks after our community was hit by flooding.

“I have a track record as an energetic and committed local councillor and an active member of our community, and I look forward to getting out on the campaign trail.”

Jane Rendle, chairman of Calder Valley Constituency Labour Party, said: “We are excited to have a candidate who we know local people can believe in and Labour members are proud to get behind.”