Calderdale Council is fining the company that collects household rubbish after an ‘unacceptable’ number of collections were missed.

Residents have suffered repeated missed collections, especially in rural areas, and delayed bulky waste collections and recycling container deliveries since SUEZ recycling and recovery UK’s new service started on August 1.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Our number one priority is our residents, so we must take strong action to ensure they get the service that they expect and are paying for.

“The issues have gone on for too long, so this has left us with no option but to impose financial penalties, which will be used to fund extra community clean ups around Calderdale to benefit the whole borough. We continue to press SUEZ for the level of service that they have delivered in the past.”

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale deputy leader & Cabinet member for economy and environment

A spokesperson said the council met with Suez yesterday to discuss the issues and is introducing financial penalties until the issues are resolved.

He said: “The council is highlighting affected properties to the collection crews to try to ensure that future scheduled collections are carried out as expected, Calderdale added - and new technology is being introduced in all recycling vehicles, including an automated reminder of homes needing assisted collections, which should also help to keep the service on track.”

Suez said it has been working to get the service back to normal, he added.