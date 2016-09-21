Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Calderdale fines household waste company after too many collections missed

  • By

The council says the number of missed collections is 'unacceptable'

Bins left out on the street

Calderdale Council is fining the company that collects household rubbish after an ‘unacceptable’ number of collections were missed.

Residents have suffered repeated missed collections, especially in rural areas, and delayed bulky waste collections and recycling container deliveries since SUEZ recycling and recovery UK’s new service started on August 1.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “Our number one priority is our residents, so we must take strong action to ensure they get the service that they expect and are paying for.

“The issues have gone on for too long, so this has left us with no option but to impose financial penalties, which will be used to fund extra community clean ups around Calderdale to benefit the whole borough. We continue to press SUEZ for the level of service that they have delivered in the past.”

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale deputy leader & Cabinet member for economy and environment

A spokesperson said the council met with Suez yesterday to discuss the issues and is introducing financial penalties until the issues are resolved.

He said: “The council is highlighting affected properties to the collection crews to try to ensure that future scheduled collections are carried out as expected, Calderdale added - and new technology is being introduced in all recycling vehicles, including an automated reminder of homes needing assisted collections, which should also help to keep the service on track.”

Suez said it has been working to get the service back to normal, he added.

Today's top stories

Who's the new Lindley Moor's resident? Nasty attack in town centre Video of statues being pinched Council will pay for Hunters mess
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Angry Kirklees' residents demand bins are emptied

Will you be affected by the collection changes?

Call for council tax rebate to cover missed collections

Related Tags

Organisations
Calderdale Council

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Drivers stopped in Huddersfield as part of European Day Without a Road Death
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Watch: Brazen thieves caught on CCTV stealing garden statues
  3. Lindley Moor
    Who's behind the Lindley Moor development? Mystery warehouse builder revealed
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Have you been caught out by 'window cleaning' scam?
  5. Huddersfield town centre
    Man scarred for life in Huddersfield town centre attack

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent