Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A multi-million pound flood action plan for Calderdale has been revealed in the wake of last December’s devastating deluge.

The 2015 Boxing Day floods caused million of pounds of damage to homes, businesses, roads and bridges in areas including Elland , Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden.

Now the Government has unveiled details of a new flood action plan which it says will better protect Calderdale communities “for generations to come.”

It sets out short-term measures to help protect more than 1,600 homes and businesses as well as longer term strategies that will see local organisations and communities work together on river and land management measures.

The Government has already invested £55m in Calderdale for flood defences – £35m of that new funding agreed since the December floods.

Floods minister Thérèse Coffey said: “The flooding in Calderdale was absolutely devastating for local communities. This plan, backed by £50m of Government funding, will see the region’s flood defences noticeably bolstered. Once the actions in the plan are completed, more than 1,600 homes and businesses will be better protected from flooding.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Calderdale Council leader Tim Swift, who chairs Calderdale’s Flood Partnership Board, said: “The new flood action plan is a major milestone in the work of the council and our partner organisations to try to reduce the impact of any future flooding on Calderdale.”

Investment includes £30m for flood alleviation schemes to protect about 900 properties in Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd; £9m to repair flood defences and remove debris; £23m for an Upper Calder flood risk prevention scheme to improve protection for 500 properties in areas including Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Midgley and Elland ; £25m awarded to Calderdale Council by the Department for Transport to repair damaged roads and bridges.

Additional funding includes £3m from Calderdale Council for flood risk and resilience projects and £3.16m raised for flood relief by the Calderdale Community Foundation. Yorkshire Water has also committed £36.3m to repair, reinstate and protect water treatment assets in Calderdale.