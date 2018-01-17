Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale gritters will spend the rest of the day and all night out on the roads.

After further bad weather warnings Calderdale Council has promised their fleet of gritters will be “continuously driving routes throughout the day.”

The entire fleet was sent out at 4.30pm today (Wed) and will remain on the network overnight.

The council’s Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee, said: “We will continue to deliver a full service across the day on all our main priority routes which the majority of people use in order to ensure that they are kept clear, and access to emergency services is maintained.

“Once primary routes are cleared, the remaining roads on the precautionary network will be cleared.”

The Met office have forecast further snow showers around Calderdale and Kirklees with a yellow weather warning for snow in place from 6pm tonight.

A yellow warning for wind has also been put in place.

Calderdale gritters have snow ploughs attached and the council have requested that people leave at least 3.5 metres of space in the middle of roads when parking their cars tonight.

For further information on Calderdale council’s gritting plans visit: https:// www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/residents/transport-and-streets/winter-service-gritting