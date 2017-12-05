Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale needs 4,000 fewer homes than first thought, the council has said.

Calderdale Council was rapped for being well behind on coming up with a Local Plan – a blueprint for housing development for the next 15 years.

The Department for Communities and Local Government said it was starting “formal intervention” against Calderdale Council to get the process moving.

But the delay may have helped it reduce the need for new housing sites.

Guidelines for how to calculate the number of homes required changed in September.

The council has said the new formula results in only 13,000 new homes needed, compared to 17,000 by the old method.

Once existing planning permissions and windfalls are taken into account, space for only 10,000 new homes will be required.

Calderdale Council has said it and we will be looking at further opportunities on brownfield sites and increasing densities of town centre developments.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet will be asked to endorse the adjustment to its draft Local Plan to reflect these changes in the housing requirement.

Clr Daniel Sutherland, the cabinet member responsible, said: “The choices we make today within the Local Plan, will affect our children and our children’s children. “It’s vital that we consider them carefully and it’s right that we plan for the future.

“Our neighbourhoods need new homes and for our communities to thrive we need to encourage investment and regeneration.

“These changes have given us the opportunity to refine the draft Local Plan to make sure that the sites which have been identified for development are sustainable and realistic; protect the green spaces which people value the most and have the greatest potential for economic growth.”

The revised draft Local Plan will be published in the summer of 2018 with the final adoption of it expected by the end of 2019.