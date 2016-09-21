Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Calderdale police officers dismissed for 'inappropriate' behaviour towards young women

  • Updated
  • By

Pair sacked after misconduct hearing last week

Dominic Hibbin
Dominic Hibbin

Two West Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed by the Force for behaving “inappropriately” towards two young women.

Calderdale-based PC Dominic Hibbin - formerly ‘ward officer’ for Greetland and Stainland - and PC Richard Hall were dismissed following a misconduct hearing last week which was told they had made inappropriate comments to the women - aged 18 and 19 - and had touched one of them inappropriately.

The Force said that whilst on duty the officers agreed to provide the women with a lift home.

“Once at the address the officers remained at the location when they should have returned to duty. It is alleged that during the journey and whilst at the address, the officers behaved inappropriately,” according to information posted on the force website.

West Yorkshire Police
West Yorkshire Police

“PC Hibbin later returned to the location after finishing his tour of duty and the following day misused the police computer systems by viewing a log about the incident, without a policing purpose to do so.”

The officers were accused of breaching professional standards in relation to authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct and confidentiality.

The matters against them were proved and they were dismissed.

Misconduct hearings deal with allegations of gross misconduct by officers or special constables and, since May last year, must be held in public to improve transparency and ensure public confidence.

Today's top stories

Who's the new Lindley Moor's resident? Nasty attack in town centre Video of statues being pinched Council will pay for Hunters mess
1 of 4

Recently Published

Have you been caught out by 'window cleaning' scam?

West Yorkshire Police

Police warning over doorstep conmen collecting money for window cleaning

Previous Articles

Former police officer Christopher Steven Maynard stole a laptop from a corpse

Former policeman Christopher Steven Maynard, of Salendine Nook, jailed for 55 months for theft and misconduct in public office.

Salendine Nook policeman jailed and dismissed from force

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Places
Calderdale
Greetland
Stainland

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Drivers stopped in Huddersfield as part of European Day Without a Road Death
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Watch: Brazen thieves caught on CCTV stealing garden statues
  3. Huddersfield town centre
    Man scarred for life in Huddersfield town centre attack
  4. Lindley Moor
    Who's behind the Lindley Moor development? Mystery warehouse builder revealed
  5. Kingsgate
    Bag a bargain at Student Lock-in event at Kingsgate centre

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent