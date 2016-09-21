Two West Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed by the Force for behaving “inappropriately” towards two young women.

Calderdale-based PC Dominic Hibbin - formerly ‘ward officer’ for Greetland and Stainland - and PC Richard Hall were dismissed following a misconduct hearing last week which was told they had made inappropriate comments to the women - aged 18 and 19 - and had touched one of them inappropriately.

The Force said that whilst on duty the officers agreed to provide the women with a lift home.

“Once at the address the officers remained at the location when they should have returned to duty. It is alleged that during the journey and whilst at the address, the officers behaved inappropriately,” according to information posted on the force website.

West Yorkshire Police

“PC Hibbin later returned to the location after finishing his tour of duty and the following day misused the police computer systems by viewing a log about the incident, without a policing purpose to do so.”

The officers were accused of breaching professional standards in relation to authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct and confidentiality.

The matters against them were proved and they were dismissed.

Misconduct hearings deal with allegations of gross misconduct by officers or special constables and, since May last year, must be held in public to improve transparency and ensure public confidence.