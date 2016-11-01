Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A proposed new approach to the way that the council keeps Calderdale moving during snowy and icy weather will be discussed this week.

Calderdale Council’s Economy and Environment Scrutiny Panel is meeting at Halifax Town Hall this Thursday (November 3) at 6pm to hear about plans to update the winter service for roads across the borough.

From gritting roads and clearing snow to restocking salt bins, the council’s highways winter service is ready to work 24/7 from October 1 to April 30 every year to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe when Calderdale is hit by snow or ice.

To ensure that this is done as effectively as possible with limited budgets , a review is underway to assess the needs across the borough.

The plan is to move to a risk-based approach. Every road in Calderdale will be assessed and given a risk rating, which will determine whether, how and when it is gritted or treated.

The major A, B and C roads will still be treated as normal, but the new approach will bring consistency to the level of service received for other roads across Calderdale.

The proposed risk-based approach is backed up by a new national code of practice by the UK Roads Liaison Group, which gives guidance for all councils across the country.

New gritting routes are expected to be in place by October 2017.