Calderdale students caught up in this week’s New York terror attack will pay a “poignant visit” to the 9/11 memorial.

A group of around 60 students and staff at Lightcliffe Academy in Hipperholme are in New York at the moment.

On Tuesday night eight people were killed and 11 injured when the driver of the truck hit people on a cycle path in Manhattan, not far from the 9/11 memorial site.

Officials said it was a terror attack – the deadliest in the city since the September 11 attacks.

Lightcliffe Academy officials were quick to reassure family and friends back at home by tweeting: “You may have heard about an incident in lower Manhattan in the last few minutes. We have had excellent information from the NYPD and all students and staff are safe and well.

“Many thanks to the people of New York for their help in moving us away, police officer Mirza for his help and information and the kind restaurant owner for his offer of a place to spend the time while things settled down.”

On Wednesday morning they added: “All safely back at the hostel. It’s been an eventful day but thanks for all of your support throughout.”

In another tweet sent from back home, the school wrote: “...they’re all fine and continuing soon with poignant visit to 9/11 Museum & Plaza.”