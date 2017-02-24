Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car parking charges are changing in Calderdale.

Notices are going up this week telling road users of the new charges applying to car parks and on-street parking spots.

The changes, which come into force on Monday, March 27, will see charges reduced in some towns – including Elland – in a bid to attract more people there. Other areas, including Halifax town centre, will see charges going up.

In Elland, parking charges for the Boxhall Road and Coronation Street car parks will fall from 60p to 50p an hour while charges for car parks in Brook Street, Northgate, Southgate and Timber Street change from 40p an hour to 40p for up to an hour with a maximum charge of £2.40 for the day.

Calderdale said it was the first review of charges in five years, adding: “Charges will remain favourable when compared to other towns and cities in West Yorkshire.”

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Parking charges in Calderdale are low when compared to other nearby towns and cities.

“We’ve looked carefully at tariffs right across Calderdale and are working on a programme to ensure that they now reflect the individual requirements of each town with charges reducing in some areas and increasing in others.”