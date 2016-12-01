Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A company boss is calling for action after one of his workers was injured in a collision at a “danger” junction in Elland.

The female employee at auto parts business EEC Motor Factors suffered a neck injury and bruising when a car collided with her van as she attempted to pull out of Norman Street into Huddersfield Road.

Now boss Neville Sutcliffe has started a petition to persuade Calderdale Council to install speed cameras or speed bumps or provide a mirror on a lamppost opposite the junction angled to allow drivers coming out of Norman Street to see oncoming traffic.

Mr Sutcliffe said the sight lines were so poor that traffic coming out of Norman Street had to pull well out into Huddersfield Road.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “The junction might have been all right when the horses and carts were rolling up and down. There was not as much traffic and not as many speeding vehicles.

“The problem is speed. Vehicles pick up speed as they see the hill.

“If you are coming out of Norman Street you have to go four of five feet into the junction to see – but its not until they are 20 yards away that you see them.”

Mr Sutcliffe added: “One of my drivers got hit and she was off work with a painful neck and bruises. The car hit the side of the van behind the cab. If it had hit the driver’s door I daren’t think what would have happened.”

The employee had to take time off work to recover from her injuries, which were fortunately not serious.

“It’s the second accident we have had,” said Mr Sutcliffe.

“We have five vans going in and out,” he said. “Customers coming to us are in the same predicament. There are also 40 houses on Norman Street and people have to go onto Huddersfield Road. It’s not just vehicles – there are old ladies who are trying to cross.”

Mr Sutcliffe said Huddersfield Road was used heavily by motorists visiting the Aldi supermarket, the petrol station and Brooks Mill as well as drivers of commercial vehicles going to and from Ainleys Industrial Estate.

Mr Sutcliffe plans to present the petition, which has more than 100 signatures, to the council. He added: “They have said they will look into it.”

Calderdale Council head of highways Steven Lee said: “We are aware of Mr Sutcliffe’s concerns and officers are investigating the current layout of the junction.

“We are pleased that Mr Sutcliffe took the trouble to bring this to our attention and will keep him informed of our findings.”