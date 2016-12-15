Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There should be more time to comment on Kirklees’ planning blueprint, Conservatives have said.

The council’s draft development masterplan – the Local Plan – is currently in consultation before it is handed over to the Planning Inspectorate.

The Local Plan identifies hundreds of sites for homes and business until 2031.

It is intended to more closely restrict which land can be built on than currently.

The consultation, the second run by the council, closes on December 19.

Some comments were lost when the Local Plan website crashed temporarily.

Kirklees’ Conservative leader, Clr David Hall, said the council should extend the consultation into January.

He said: “Hundreds of people remain unaware that sites very close to them are affected.

“Councillors, who in most cases have 14,000 residents in each ward, simply haven’t the resources to contact everyone.

“There have been problems with the consultation process.

“People who responded to the last consultation, and who should have been contacted, say they have been left off the council’s distribution lists.

“People have also had problems navigating the Kirklees website to obtain the information they require, and the council’s e-mail system was apparently bouncing back e-mails last week.”