People have been warned not to approach a man wanted in connection with an assault in Huddersfield town centre.

Connor Aiden Lyons, 22, is wanted in connection with an incident on Cross Church Street, on Saturday, July 23, in which another male was assaulted.

Lyons is described as a white, 5ft 10in, of medium build and with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has a local accent.

The public are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately.

Det Con Craig Foulkes, of Huddersfield CID , said: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to trace Connor Lyons and I would like to speak to anyone who has seen him recently and can help us locate him.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead call the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13160315800 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”