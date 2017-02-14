Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One Kirklees resident is now £1m richer.

The holder of the unclaimed £1m EuroMillions prize has come forward to collect the cash.

Last month the Examiner reported that while the unknown player’s numbers did not come up, the January 13 ticket had a winning a Millionaire Maker code printed on it.

A public plea was issued to find the winner of the cash prize, which would make a massive difference to someone’s life.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re delighted that the winner of this amazing prize has now come forward and we hope that they will enjoy their win.

“It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money. We would like to remind all National Lottery players to check their tickets every time they play.”

“Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday. For every EuroMillions line played, players automatically receive a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.”

It’s believed the lucky millionaire has opted to remain anonymous. Unless the winner opts to take full publicity and signs an agreement to that effect, no further information can be released about their win.