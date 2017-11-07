Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to fund a ‘pet detective’ to trace stolen dogs and reunite them with their devastated owner.

As reported previously, six cocker spaniels were stolen from kennels outside dogbreeder Julie Whiteley’s home in New Mill last week.

Despite a police appeal to trace the dog-napped pets, and CCTV of four men captured at the scene, Julie is yet to learn the dogs’ fate or hear if police have found those responsible.

The theft happened at 12.30am at the house in Snowgate Head on November 1.

Julie said the first she knew something was wrong was when she went to the kennels and found all the pens open and all but one of the cocker spaniels were gone.

Now a Just Giving page has been set up by the owner of one of the stolen dogs, Frances Glendinning, whose dog was being loaned to Julie for breeding when it was stolen.

Frances wrote on the appeal page: “These beautiful dogs are much loved family pets and their devastated owner is desperate for their safe return.

“The dogs will be frightened and confused having been cruelly taken away from the family that loved them and everything they know.”

So far £800 has been raised by 34 supporters with a target of £5,000.

Frances ended her appeal with a plea for funds to support them. She said: “We must do everything we can to secure their safe return. Please help by raising money so that a reward can be offered for THEIR SAFE RETURN and if necessary to hire a pet detective.”

The appeal comes as latest research shows West Yorkshire is the top dog-napping location in the UK.

Police figures obtained by dog charity Blue Cross show that there were 168 incidents of dog theft in 2016.

Police confirmed their investigation into the New Mill raid is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101.

The appeal is being shared on Twitter #FindHuddersfieldCockers. To donate click here.