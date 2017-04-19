Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has admitted stealing more than £14,000 from his own grandfather.

Callous Macaulay Gillott stole the cash from the 82-year-old dementia sufferer over the course of a year.

And while the 21-year-old was brazen about plundering the vulnerable man’s savings he was keen to disguise his own identity when approached by the Examiner outside Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He hid behind a zip-up top pulled over his head and enlisted the help of two friends, one of whom hurled abuse and caused an obstruction to his photograph being taken.

Gillott, of Town Avenue in Leeds Road, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud by false representation.

He stole funds from his grandfather Roy Gillott’s bank accounts between November 2015 and November last year.

During this time he used the frail pensioner’s classic account to spend £298 on online takeaway service Just Eat, PayPal, Three and Microsoft Xbox.

He withdrew £10,520 in cash from the same account belonging to Mr Gillott and transferred £3,400 from his grandad’s ISA account into his classic account to steal from that.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, told the Huddersfield court: “The victim is the 82-year-old grandfather of the defendant and he suffers from dementia.

“The defendant has taken the money out of his bank account without his consent.

(Photo: trinitymirror)

“He’s amended the address on his bank account and applied for facilities ie a credit card in his grandfather’s name and spent the proceeds.

“It’s deliberate targeting of a vulnerable victim.”

Mohammed Arif, representing Gillott as duty solicitor, conceded that the offence was serious due the family relationship and Mr Gillott’s vulnerability.

District Judge David Scanlon committed his case to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on May 9.

He told Gillott that the starting point the offences were 18 months in custody.

Judge Scanlon told him: “It doesn’t mean that’s what you’re going to receive but you are looking at a substantial custodial sentence.”

Gillott was bailed on the conditions that he does not contact his grandfather nor go to his home in Golcar.

Outside court, Gillott attempted to hide from the camera as one of his friends made an offensive gesture.

He squared up to the Examiner reporter and, when asked if it was all right that his friend was responsible for a serious offence, he simply grinned and replied: “Yeah.”