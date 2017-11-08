Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A callous thief stole from a woman when she suddenly became ill in Greenhead Park.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Monday when police say the woman suffered a ‘medical episode’ and was approached by a man.

He stole her camera equipment worth around £1,000 and her mobile phone.

Police are investigating the incident and appealing for witnesses who may have seen the man in the park.

The victim was sitting on a long bench by the small lake in the park at the time.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170520325 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.