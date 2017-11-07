Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CALLOUS robber knocked over an elderly woman before snatching her handbag off her shoulder.

The 81-year-old victim was left badly shaken after being approached from behind by the robber.

Calderdale detectives are now appealing to the public to help catch the thief, who struck as the woman was walking along Harehill Street, Todmorden, at midday on Wednesday last week.

The man pushed her to the ground and “forcibly” removed her bag from her arm, then fled in the direction of Pennine Care Home gardens.

Police say there were two people walking along Burnley Road near to the Jacks House pub at the time, and officers are keen to speak to them.

Det Con Joanne Nichols, of Calderdale CID, said: “This has clearly been a traumatic experience for the victim, who is understandably very distressed following the incident. Thankfully she was not seriously injured.”

Anyone with information should contact CID via 101.