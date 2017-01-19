Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clubber suffered permanent damage to his eye after being attacked following a row over a pair of shoes.

Connor Neville was left with a fractured eye socket and still has blurred vision following the row at the Camel Club on August 25.

The violent attack happened after the 20-year-old picked up a pair of discarded shoes, upsetting Peter Colitas.

The Lindley man pleaded guilty to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm and faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates that at around 2am Mr Neville was inside the Byram Court premises with friends.

He said: “He was stood by the dance floor and his attention was drawn to a pair of shoes nearby.

“Mr Neville picked up the shoes and the defendant came up to him and said something about them.

“He put the shoes down and was punched once by the defendant.”

Magistrates heard that Mr Neville and his friends moved away because they didn’t want any more trouble

They then went and stood in the smoking area outside.

Mr Wills said: “The next thing he knew he was waking up inside the club with significant injuries to his face.”

Mr Neville was helped by staff inside the club before being taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Mr Wills said: “He had received a fractured left eye socket, permanent damage to his retina and blurred vision.

“This resulted in him having to have metal plates inserted into his eye socket.”

One of Mr Neville’s friends said in a statement that the first assault inside the club was reported to staff.

He said: “All of a sudden this guy came out and slammed the doors open and said something like: ‘Why have you been snitching?

“Connor was stood by the railings and he hit him twice in the face, straight in his eye.

“It all happened so quickly and none of us knew what was going on.

“Both of Connor’s eyes were swollen shut and he couldn’t see.

“The guy then ran off down the alleyway.”

Colitas, of New Hey Road, came forward after reading a police appeal in the Examiner asking for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

He claimed that the assault outside happened after he asked Connor if he still had a problem and he replied “yes”.

Colitas, 29, claimed that he “just reacted” out of drunkenness and frustration.

Bob Carr, mitigating, accepted that a magistrates’ court was not the correct venue to deal with the case to conclusion.

He added: “He’s a man of good character and it was a very isolated incident with some provocation.”

Colitas will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on February 8.