The campaign for a new train station to be built in Elland in the next two to three years has moved a step closer to success.

Elland station closed in 1962 and for more than 30 years the Halifax & District Rail Action Group has backed plans for it to be reopened.

It comes after the pre-feasibility study for the proposed station was presented at Calderdale Council’s Transport Working Party recently.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “We know how much local people want to see a train station in Elland, and delivering this has been a priority for the council for a number of years.

“I’m delighted that the pre-feasibility study has been completed.

“We’re now determined to deliver the new station in the next two to three years before the Trans-Pennine line is electrified, and we will continue to press decision-makers at a regional and national level.”

It is expected that train journeys from Elland would include Manchester, Manchester Airport, Leeds and further afield.

The study shows that there is a very strong business case to invest £14 million in Elland for the construction of a new station.