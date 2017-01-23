Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The shortlisting of the controversial Butterley Spillway scheme for a regional award in recognition of engineering achievement has triggered mixed emotions in Marsden.

Work on the £5m scheme by Yorkshire Water to renovate the Grade II spillway, the country’s only listed spillway, built between 1891 and 1906, has gone ahead following a three-year battle to protect its appearance by campaign group Save Butterley Spillway.

Butterley Spillway Improvements Work is among 20 major schemes across Yorkshire to be shortlisted in the Institution of Civil Engineers annual Yorkshire and Humber awards.

Tom Lonsdale of the group, now rebranded as Supporters of Butterley Spillway, (SBS), said: “Some residents see it, (the award), as an affront but others believe that the community should be recognised for influencing Yorkshire Water into pursuing a different engineering approach and developing an improved scheme design.

“Contrary to many people’s perception, SBS did not try to prevent the work being done altogether, because we share Yorkshire Water’s and the public’s desire for the structures to be safe. We did argue that a better solution could be found that would secure full or substantial conservation of the heritage and could have been truly outstanding in engineering excellence.”