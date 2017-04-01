Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can someone please fix our broken toilets?

These photographs of out-of-order toilets and a urinal at the Huddersfield B&Q store suggest that do-it-yourself WC repairs might not be their strong point.

Examiner reader Matt Allen who took the photos said: “Has anyone got a plumber available to help out B&Q?”

A B&Q spokesperson admitted it was “ironic indeed” and thanked the Examiner for raising the issue.

“Apologies if the current maintenance on B&Q Huddersfield’s toilets is driving any of our customers around the U-bend!

“The broken urinal has been fixed and the cubicles will be restored shortly.”

The spokesperson said the repairs had been made a priority but couldn’t say exactly when the toilets would be working again.