‘Hands Off HRI needs to reunite if it is to work.’ That is the reaction of prominent Hands Off HRI campaigner and marathon runner Sean Doyle after a rift emerged in the campaign.

Protest group Hands Off HRI, which is fighting the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary's A&E unit, has divided into two camps.

One camp, led by Hands Off HRI founder Karl Deitch, wants to keep campaigning local while another led by committee members Mike Forster and Natalie Ratcliffe, wants a national campaign against NHS cuts.

But Sean, whose life was saved by Huddersfield A&E staff, says the two factions need to reunite for the best chance of success.

Sean, who survived a double cardiac arrest after collapsing at Huddersfield Parkrun at Greenhead Park, said: “I hope there is some reconciliation. They have to unite for it to work.

“I’m supporting Karl because we need a committee boss to get behind but I’m still behind (national campaigner) Paul Cooney and Natalie Ratcliffe.

“Someone has to bring them together.”

The split has led to a mixed reaction on social media with many backing Mr Deitch.

Alex Hurrell commented: “What are the ‘national’ team gunna (sic) do when their egos grow beyond the United Kingdom? Tackle Obama Care?”

But there have been dissenters and many others have called for reconciliation.

Maria Lockwood commented: “Saving the HRI is paramount for the people of Huddersfield but come on people – wake up and see the bigger picture.”

Peter Talbot-Sykes said the split would strengthen the position of the local health bosses behind the controversial Right Care Right Time Right Place (RCRTRP) plan. Under the plan emergency care will be centralised at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax and an urgent care facility set up in Huddersfield.

He said: “This is what they want and will use to their advantage.”

Mr Deitch took to Facebook to deny the split.

He said: “To split we would have had to be together – this has never been the case.

“We have had a few people within the campaign that wish to go national who are on the committee.

“We have been advised by (Hull NHS chief and RCRTRP opponent) Mike Ramsden and other senior NHS figures not to go down that route and to keep it local, which is exactly what we will do.

“We would never say not to do this, that, or the other. But as a campaign we are to remain local and fight these dreadful proposals and get something in place that this community has been fighting for over a year.”