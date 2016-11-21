Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campaign has begun to save Newsome Clock Tower after a suspicious fire destroyed most of the mill surrounding it in the early hours of Thursday.

A Facebook group, Save the Clock, saw numbers swell to 500 members within just three days.

Helen Kingston, who started the social media group, said “this mill is engrained in all our childhood memories”.

The site is Grade II-listed and was founded in 1827. It was a working woollen textile mill until 1983.

Historic England say most of the buildings were let out as business units until the site was sold in 2006.

Following Thursday’s fire a demolition crew was brought in quickly to demolish the majority of the building down to the ground floor on Friday.

This morning Kirklees councillor Andrew Cooper , (Greens, Newsome), who is a key mover in the bid to save the tower and a member of Save the Clock, said: “I am actively chasing people at the moment.

“I have been in touch with Kirklees Council’s conservation team and am asking for an independent structural engineer to assess the viability of the clock tower to ensure it is OK.

“I want someone from Kirklees apart from the developer’s experts to assess it.

“I think it is an iconic part of the Huddersfield landscape and I will do everything I can to make sure it remains.

“The community has really come together over the clock tower and there is a really strong identity with this building.

“It is an integral part of many people’s lives, whether they have worked there or simply walked past it every day as a Newsome resident.”

Demetri Elia, managing director of Kayedem Demolition Ltd told campaigners: “We are working with the local authority to ensure the demolition works are completed in a safe and appropriate manner.

“We have spoken on numerous occasions with Kirklees Council ’s building control and conservation team and have tried our hardest to preserve the engraved archways, former managers office, and the tower. I feel we have succeeded in achieving this.

“Having said this, Kirklees and our organisation have a duty of care to ensure all structures are left in a safe and structurally sound state. Due to the fire, the walls of the mill which supported the tower have been removed, the outer brick work has been severely damaged, and large door openings have been left externally visible which is extremely dangerous when looking at wind loads and also from a health and safety point of view.

“We have meetings this week with the local authorities, engineers and English Heritage to ascertain how much damage has been caused and if it is commercially viable to save the tower.”