These adorable doggies need a new home - can you help?

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet six adorable doggies who need a loving home.

Dogs Trust Leeds has shared a video of some of its furry friends in a bid to find them their forever homes.

There’s Spaniel cross Bruno, who loves to play, crossbreed Buckley, a ‘real live wire’ who’s a pro at playing fetch, and tubby Shiba Inu Gabby, a playful soul.

Then there’s Luca, a Beagle cross, who’s super fast and loves exploring. Crossbreed Spike has bags of energy, and finally Zanda, a Shuh Tzu, loves to play and is a bit of a show off!

These little cuties are currently being cared for by Dogs Trust in the hope that new owners will be found soon.

The dogs home, based at Woodlands Farm on York Road, Leeds, lists all of its dogs on the Dogs Trust Leeds website.

If you are interested in any of the pooches featured in the video, call the centre on 0113 281 4920.