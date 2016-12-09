Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Salvation Army in Huddersfield has launched its Christmas toy appeal.

Members of public are being urged to donate new or pre-loved toys, books, games and gifts in very good condition for needy children and young people across the town.

“Last year, we were able to place over 200 toys and gifts which helped brighten Christmas for youngsters who would otherwise go without,” said Capt Adrian Lee. “The public, other churches, charitable organisations and businesses have always been very generous in their support of the appeal, which is greatly appreciated.”

Skipton Building Society is also taking part. Gifts can be delivered to the Huddersfield branch in Ramsden Street before December 14.

The Salvation Army is also hosting a Boxing Day meal for people who might otherwise find themselves alone. For more information call 01484 654484.