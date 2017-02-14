Can you find a partner for George the lovelorn lovebird?

George the lonely lovebird is looking for a partner for Valentine’s Day and beyond after being found abandoned by his owner.

The rosy-faced lovebird, also known as a peach-faced lovebird, was found in a cage after being left behind when his owner moved house.

He was brought into the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield and District Branch Animal Centre after being found in a house at an undisclosed West Yorkshire location.

A spokesman said: “Poor George not only lost his owner, he didn’t even have a partner bird to share his cage with and now has to find a compatible companion to finally become the true incarnation of ‘lovebirds’.”

Branch fundraiser Lauren Moore said George had already shown his lovey-dovey tendencies in his temporary home at the charity’s Halifax base.

“He is so friendly and has been bonding with our receptionist, Gemma Dempsey – he sings and tweets at her.

“But lovebirds really do need company and he’s desperate for a partner. He seems to like the ladies and is very sociable.”

Can you help George find his one true love for Valentine’s day?

Contact the RSPCA Animal centre on 01422 365628 or visit him at RSPCA Animal Centre, Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN.