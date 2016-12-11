Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you got space in your home and heart for a dog that needs a forever family?

As Christmas approaches, Dogs Trust Leeds wants to remind everyone of their slogan, ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ in the hope that 2017 will see fewer four-legged friends without a home.

While many dogs have found new homes this year, there are still many waiting to be adopted.

Dogs Trust said: "From those found in a desperate state wandering the streets to those who through no fault of their own could sadly no longer stay with their families, we've rehomed hundreds of dogs in 2016.

"Whatever the reason they have found themselves homeless, we make sure they have everything they need whilst they are at the Rehoming Centre waiting for their special someone to walk through the doors and fall in love with them.

"Whilst millions of families enjoy their Christmas with their canine companions, the Dogs Trust Leeds team will be making sure that those without a home of their own have the best time possible. Here are a few that have their paws crossed in the hope that they have found their place on a comfy sofa in time for Santa arriving."

Here's more about these six special dogs who are looking for a warm, cosy home with someone to love.

April

Two-year-old crossbreed April was abandoned and was found as a stray in the month the team then named her after - so she has been at the centre for eight months. She is good with people but is less keen on spending time with other dogs. She loves going for walks in quieter areas and will be your friend forever if you have a tasty treat. This affectionate girl could live with teenage children and is happy to be home alone for short periods of time. She would like an active family to have fun with and an enclosed garden where she can run around to her heart’s content.

Baxter

Four-year-old crossbreed Baxter was found as a stray in September and brought to the rehoming centre. After getting to know him, staff say his passions are his toys and exploring – especially if it involves a trip in the car for a day out! Baxter needs an adult only home with energetic owners who are as enthusiastic as him about heading out for the day. He loves his two-legged friends but is less keen on canine companions so prefers to go for walks in quieter areas.

Jerry

11-year-old lurcher Jerry is a much loved, lively, handsome boy who came to Dogs Trust Leeds in August after his owner sadly became ill. Unfortunately he has struggled to settle in and so the team are really hoping to find him a new family very soon. Jerry loves being with people so needs a home where someone can be with him all the time. The team know this is a big ask but he is a delight to be around! When he is in the centre’s office he happily relaxes on his bed, so the team know that when he finds his special someone he’ll soon get back to enjoying life to the full. As an older age pooch he’d like to be the only dog in the home.

Lucy

Lucy, an eight-year-old Collie cross, arrived at Dogs Trust in March last year after the staff received a call from the police. Sadly her owner had passed away and she and her doggie pal, Jack, were found in the house. Jack found his special someone pretty quickly, but Lucy is still waiting. She would love a home with a secure garden as she loves to run around and play with her toys and would settle well in a quiet home with older children. She is happy to be left for short periods and would make a fantastic addition to the family.

Mickey

Seven-year-old Mickey is a lively Staffordshire Bull Terrier who arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds after being found wandering the streets. Nobody came to claim him and he has been waiting for his special someone since the summer. He likes to be kept busy and is happy to have fun with both people and dogs, especially when there are toys involved! Mickey will need patient owners who will give him time to settle as he can become anxious when left alone. He would like to be the only dog in the home so he can lap up all the attention but he loves to play with other dogs when he’s out and about.

Rolo

One-year-old crossbreed Rolo has had a really tough start in life having been found as a stray. Now he needs experienced owners who can help him channel his energy with lots of physical and mental stimulation and also help him learn some manners as he can be a bit OTT! He’s a quick learner so would love to do training with his new owner! Rolo will need a settling in period with someone at home all day as he does get anxious when left on his own. He needs an adult only home and would be better as the only dog for now so his new owners can focus on his training.

If you think you could offer any of these dogs their ideal homes, please call the centre on 0300 303 0292 or visit them at Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL. The Rehoming Centre is open Friday-Monday 12pm-4pm and 12pm-7.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is closed on Wednesdays. Click here to find out more.