A black cat has been left without a home for more than a year.

The RSPCA Halifax , Huddersfield and district branch are currently appealing to find a home for one of their unwanted cats – Bernie.

Bernie has been with the branch for a year and no-one appears to want to offer him a home.

Fundraiser Fay Gibbons said: “Poor Bernie has had a really tough time finding love.

“We often find that black cats are over-looked, however, Bernie is a very sweet, calm-natured, caring boy and we just know there has to be someone out there that could love and care for Bernie and give him the forever home he truly deserves.”

The local branch has taken to social media to help Bernie and appeal to anyone who may be able to offer the 11-year-old feline a home.

To contact the centre, call 01422 365628 or visit the website at www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk .