A family whose historic Sheepridge mansion house was gutted in a blaze last week are appealing for the public to help restore it.

Taru Sinclair has launched a crowdfunding campaign after her Elizabethan family home – New House Hall – was ravaged by fire.

Her mum Darrolynn von Mickwitz bought the neglected grade II listed mansion 43 years ago and her family has been renovating it ever since.

Now, all her hard work has been undone in a matter of hours and Taru is trying to raise £10,000 to help out.

Taru, who moved into the house with her mum and dad when she was four-years-old, said: “Mum has made New House Hall her entire life’s work, pouring heart, soul and every available bit of money into it, in later years with Christoph, my stepdad.

“She has fought tooth and nail to preserve, conserve and renovate this Grade II* listed house.”

Darrolynn currently lives at the home with her husband Christoph von Mickwitz, her son Diccon Lowe, his heavily-pregnant wife Penny Weynberg, the couple’s three children and the family dog.

The 450-year-old building was extensively damaged by fire on April 13 with most of the windows blowing out and the roof damaged.

Taru added: “The house is insured, but the fire has damaged it beyond belief. More help will be needed to renovate and rebuild it so the house’s history can start a new chapter.”

Click here to donate.