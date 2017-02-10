Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a bogus caller tricked his way into a 90-year-old woman’s home yesterday.

The incident happened between 11am and 11.30am on Wilson Terrace, Mirfield, where the male suspect attended a house claiming he was from the water board.

He entered the property and went into the kitchen, then went upstairs and made an untidy search of the bedrooms and stole £1,000 in cash.

The suspect was white, mid to late 20s, 5ft 7, slim to medium build.

He was wearing a black hat with flaps at the sides covering his ears, a long black coat and black trousers. He spoke with an English accent.

Det Con Simon Thomas from Kirklees CID said: “The elderly lady who lives at the property has been left extremely distressed by this incident and our enquiries are ongoing to capture this perpetrator.

“We are asking residents to be vigilant and not allow strangers into their homes. Always ask to see a caller’s identification badge and contact the company they claim to work for if you need any reassurance. If you are not certain that they are genuine once you’ve contacted the company, then do not allow them into your property and call the police.

“I would also encourage people to check on the elderly or vulnerable residents and warn them about this sort of behaviour.”

Contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting reference 13170062798.