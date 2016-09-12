Can you help find missing Kennedy Pyrah, 16, from Huddersfield?

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenage girl from Huddersfield.

Kennedy Pyrah, 16 is from the Greenhead Park area of the town.

She was last seen at 3.45pm on Friday, 9 September, boarding a train at Huddersfield Train Station. The train was scheduled to travel to Leeds.

Kennedy is described as white, 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall; slim build; blonde hair which is very dark at the roots and was tied in a ‘top knot’.

Kennedy was seen to be wearing dark-coloured Adidas jumper with white or silver writing.

Det Sgt Nick Fisher, said: “Kennedy is believed to be in the Leeds area, although she is also known to have associates throughout the West Yorkshire and it is possible she has travelled elsewhere.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Kennedy’s welfare and I would appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from her since Friday afternoon, or who knows where she is now to get in contact.

“I would equally appeal directly to Kennedy to get in contact with police so that we know she is OK.”

Anyone who has any information about Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1116 of 09/09/2016.