A puppy with breathing difficulties needs over £2,000 worth of operations to live a normal life – and the RSPCA needs your help.

Koda, aged 11 months, has bilateral laryngeal paralysis which severely affects his breathing and eating.

The condition means his nerves do not control the muscles and cartilage in his larynx, commonly known as the voice box.

The fawn and white Staffordshire bull terrier cross also has a saliva gland in his neck which needs removed, possibly due to trauma to the neck or a deformity from birth.

Last month he was handed into the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield and District branch, which is based in Wade Street, Halifax.

The gland removal will cost £800 and his gland will take about two weeks to heal.

Then he can undergo a laryngeal tie-back, which will cost between £1,200-£1,500 and will take about six to eight weeks to recover from.

The surgery involves putting one or more permanent sutures in place to hold the cartilage in the neck open so that adequate air can pass through.

“The cost of these surgical procedures are very expensive,” a spokesperson for the branch said.

“Please help us raise the money needed to pay for Koda’s operations by donating as little or as much as you can. Every penny counts in changing Koda’s life for the better.”

Donations can be made via: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/kodasappeal .