The future of Heckmondwike’s annual music festival is in jeopardy after the founder stepped down.

Heckyfest, which has taken place in Green Park every summer for 10 years, needs a new organiser to continue running.

Founder and organiser Donal O’Driscoll, who also has his own business, says he has hung up his hat, vest and shades as the event is taking up too much of his time.

Mr O’Driscoll said: “Each one of these family-friendly music festivals gets more and more exhausting to organise and deliver.

“After the last two-day festival last July, I really felt I could not do any better.

“I’ve felt incredibly proud of my hometown and how well it has looked over the festival weekends.”

The festival is usually funded by Kirklees Council, as well as additional sponsors.

The last one, which had 28 bands performing over two days and on two stages, cost over £12,000 to put on.

Appealing for help, Mr O’Driscoll said: “If there’s anyone out there with the time and the energy to do the next one, I’m more than happy to pass on the details of all the excellent technical crew I have, as well as the brilliant service providers needed to make the festival successful and safe for everyone.”