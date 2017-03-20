Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart claims that promotion to the Premier League for Huddersfield Town is all he needs to make his year.

The Mirfield-born A-lister and lifelong Town fan made the comments off the back of receiving a lifetime contribution award at the Empire Awards in London last night (Sunday).

Sir Patrick, 76, joked that promotion would make his year “perfect”, adding that he aims to watch every one of the club’s matches this season as they battle it out at the top of the Championship.

He was honoured on stage at the ceremony with the Empire Legend Award, which was presented to him by friend Sir Ian McKellen before the two shared a kiss on stage.

Following the ceremony, the Logan star said: “Huddersfield Town Football Club have to get into the Premiership this season to make my year perfect so it’s very close.

“But I’m not a chanter, and I have to confess I don’t understand a lot of the chants.

“I will be in Huddersfield in two days’ time and one of my plans is to have them print out for me what those chants are so I can join in.”