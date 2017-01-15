Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who shed an incredible 13st is hoping readers will help him raise enough money to have surgery on the excess skin he has been left with.

Manpreet Singh, 25, of Water Street in Springwood, says losing the weight has made him incredibly happy - but he says, ‘my aim of feeling comfortable in my body is still almost as out of reach as it was at the start of my journey’.

After getting his weight down from 28st 10lbs to 15st 10lbs, Manpreet was left with lots of excess skin.

He first appealed to readers last year after being turned down for surgery on the NHS, saying doctors told him they didn’t believe he had a strong enough case.

He was initially quoted more than £20,000 for the surgery - but he says he’s found a cheaper quote of £5,745, and has raised £887 towards it.

(Photo: Manpreet Singh)

And Manpreet is now hoping Examiner readers will help him achieve his goal.

He said: “The NHS told me my issue was not “functional” enough, despite its effects on me both mentally and physically.

“I’ve had a consultation, during which I was given a quote of upwards of £20,000.

“While I have some savings, using this entirely wouldn’t cover all of the costs, and would also leave me completely without any money to do any of the things I want to with my life. I hope to travel, and would like to buy a good camera to work on my photography skills in the hopes of pursuing it more extensively in the future.

“Having this extra bit of money would be a significant step in helping to live my life happily, without constantly being shadowed by my former self through left over pouches of skin, and also without having to put off my life plans and ambitions. I’ve spent two years waiting to be told my surgery can’t be funded, and having to wait even longer without a definitive answer is a disheartening thought."

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Manpreet said it took him four years to lose the weight, through a combination of diet changes, exercise and determination.

He said: “It hasn’t been easy. I’ve had many difficulties along the way, with my weight loss regime having taken its toll on me; I developed a binge eating disorder, and found myself having to grapple with that during the midst of my weight loss.

How I lost 11 1/2 stones and got rid of my health problems

“I reached my goal in the end however - and now I need help which requires more than I can manage alone.

Anything you can spare would be hugely appreciated. And if you can’t or would rather not spare any, just sharing this page with others would be hugely appreciated.”

To help Manpreet, visit https:// www.gofundme.com/ManpreetSingh